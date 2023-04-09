Yavatmal, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara in SF
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 9, 2023 06:45 PM 2023-04-09T18:45:02+5:30 2023-04-09T18:45:02+5:30
Yavatmal topped Group A with 14 points while Amravati finished second with 12 points in their kitty. Buldhana emerged topper from Group B with 14 points and Bhandara ended second with 10 points. The semi-finals will be played at Yavatmal on April 15 while the final will be played next day. In the first semi-final, hosts Yavatmal will lock horns with Bhandara while in the second semis, Buldana will take on Amravati.