Yavatmal, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara in SF

Yavatmal topped Group A with 14 points while Amravati finished second with 12 points in their kitty. Buldhana emerged topper from Group B with 14 points and Bhandara ended second with 10 points. The semi-finals will be played at Yavatmal on April 15 while the final will be played next day. In the first semi-final, hosts Yavatmal will lock horns with Bhandara while in the second semis, Buldana will take on Amravati.