Yavatmal emerge champion

In spite of a fine century by Kedar Jagtap (108, 148b, 4x15, 6x2), Yavatmal were bowled out for 214 in their first innings after they elected to bat first with Bhandara skipper Aaditya Khilote claiming 8 wickets for 50 runs.

Bhandara, however, let their advantage slip by getting bowled out for 144 in 31.1 overs, thereby conceding a first-innings lead of 70 runs. Chetan Padole (5/22) and Vinit Hatgaokar (4/49) combined to do all the damage.

Yavatmal batsmen made merry in their second innings with Kedar Jagtap (80), Hemant Rathod (102 n.o.) and Shreeyog Pawar (60 n.o.) helping their team to pile up 305/3, effectively batting Bhandara out of the match.

BRIEF SCORES

Yavatmal 1st innings: 214 all out in 56 overs (Kedar Jagtap 108, Shreeyog Pawar 42 ; Aaditya Khilote 8/50)

Bhandara 1st innings: 144 all out in 31.1 overs (Govind Mehta 45, Aaditya Khilote 30; Chetan Padole 5/22, Vinit Hatgaokar 4/49)

Yavatmal 2nd innings: 305/3 in 49 overs (Kedar Jagtap 80, Hemant Rathod 102 n.o., Shreeyog Pawar 60 n.o.)

Result: Match Drawn, Yavatmal won on 1st innings lead

Player of the Match: Aaditya Khilote (Bhandara)