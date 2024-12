YMCA Phoenix win badminton crown

In the third place match Flying Shuttle beat Chandu Badminton Academy 2-0. The prizes were distributed at the hands of NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar inn the presence of treasurer Anand Kasrekar, tournament secretary Anant Apte , EC members Gurdeep Singh Arora and Ashwin Harkare co-opt member Bhavesh Deshmukh and tournament chief referee Aditya Galande. Gaurav Narnaware and Dr. Manisha Bhawatkar were the only XD pair which didn't even lost any single match in the tournament.

ResultsFinal: Vanjani Warriors lost to YMCA Phoenix 1-2 ( MD1: Manoj Vanjani-Sunil Chandnani beat Rajeev Kala-Rajesh Nitnaware 21-11, 21-15; XD: Samir Sahoo- Krishna Agrawal lost to Gaurav Narnaware- Manisha Bhawatkar 11-21 16-21;MD2: Arvind Joshi- Pinaki Mukherjee lost to Abhijit Mandavgane - Piyush Makhe 12-21 5-14 Ret.

Third place: Flying Shuttle beat Chandu Badminton Academyb 2-0 ( MD1: Ajay Praiyani-Prakash Satpaise beat Prashant Khokale- Shrikant Jambhulkar 21-11 21-8; XD: Akshay Gajbhiye-Shubhangi Chincholkar beat Praskash Raichandani- Anjali Kale 21-17 25-27 21-17; MD2: Sachin Khandekar- Santosh Pande - Akshay Pachpor - Anand Kasrekar)