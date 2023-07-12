Yoga meet on July 22,23

The competition will be held in various categories including sub-junor (9 to 14 years), junior (14 to 18 years), senior A (18 to 25 years, senior B (28 to 25 years), senior B (35 to 45 years), senior C (45 to 55 years. The interested have been asked to give the entry through a google form till July 18.

For more details interested can contact Anil Mohganokar (9421805577), Tejsingh Jagdale (96233398896), Bhushan Take (9763231483), Sandesh Khare (9922729732), Abhijit Gode (7030343555), informs a press release.