Young CS Mehra to lead Nagur ICSI

Nagpur, Jan 20

CS Rohan Mehra has been elected as the youngest chairman of the Nagpur Chapter of

WIRC of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

CS Rashmi Mitkary is the secretary whereas CS Bhavesh Thadani is the new treasurer. They have started their tenure from Thursday till January 18, 2023. Other managing committee members are immediate-past chairperson CS Khushboo Pasari, CS Deepti Joshi, CS Shantanu Jog and CS Aalhad Mahabal.

Nagpur Chapter of WIRC of ICSI is the only chapter which caters the students and

members all across Vidarbha region. At present there are total around 400 members and more than 3500 students under the jurisdiction of the Nagpur Chapter of ICSI.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute provides top-quality education to the students of Company Secretaries (CS) Course and best quality set standards to CS Members. At present, there are more than 65,000 members and around 2.5 Lakhs students on the roll of ICSI.

ICSI has its headquarters at New Delhi, four Regional Offices at New Delhi, Chennai,

Kolkata, Mumbai and 72 Chapters across India. ICSI has been contributing to the initiatives of the Government of India that have the potential to excel the social-economic growth of India.