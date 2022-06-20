Young Haider, Baba Sporting win

Nagpur, Jan 20

Young Haider and Baba Sporting teams recorded victories over their opponents in the ongoing JSW First Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground here on Monday. In the first match, Young Haider defeated Ansari FC 1-0. After playing a barren first half, Shahid Akhtar scored a much-awaited goal for Young Haider. Then in the remaining time, Ansari FC tried to level the score but in vain.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Inam ur Rehman (65th min) of Young Haider and Dhruv Dubey (55th min) of Ansar.

In the second match, Baba Sporting pipped Birsa Munda 1-0. In the very fourth minute Shabaan stunned the rival by scoring a spectacular goal. Then Birsa Munda never recovered from an early shock and ultimately faced defeat.

Two Baba Sporting players including Sharoz (50th min) and Shoeb (55th min) were shown yellow cards for rough tackle.

Birsa Munda's Balram Sonare was also cautioned in the 70th minute.