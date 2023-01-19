Young Muslim drub Nagpur Blues

Umar Sayyed played an important role in Young Muslim victory by scoring three goals in 40th, 63rd and 70 minutes. Fahad Junaid opened the scoring in the fifth minute. For Nagpur Blues, Shahzad Khan found the net in the 27th minute.

In another match, Ansar Sporting defeated Rabbani Club 2-1. The last five minutes of the match witness lot of action. In the 88th minute Sourabh Akhtar scored much-awaited goal for Ansar . During an injury time Mohammad Rizwan increased the lead for Ansar.With few seconds remaining for the long whistle, Hasan found the net for Rabbani but that was too late.

In the girls seciton, St Ursula defeated IFFC Chankapur 1-0 and entered the semis. Dhanashree socred an all-important goal in the ninth minute. Amma FC thrashed Orange City Academy 4-0. Nirmala Dhurve scored two goals in the 10th and 33rd minute. Rinky Yadav also struck twice in the 29th and 45th minute.s