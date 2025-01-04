Young Muslim emerge champ, beat Nagpur Blues 3-1

In the very seventh minute, Nagpur Blues tasted success when Aditya Chandane found the net. After facing goal, YMFC forwards geared up and launched series of attacks in the rival citadel As a result in the 17th minute Fuzail Pasha equalised the score. Then in the 25th minute, Fahad Junaid gave 2-1 lead to the YMFC. After a change of ends, Yash Shukla struck in the 78th minute and sealed the fate of rivals.

The winner walked away with cash prize of Rs1 lakh whereas the runners-up got Rs 50,000. Former minister Dr Nitin Raut visited the venue and motivated the players. Tarun Bhatia of Motonex Suzuki, NDFA president Haresh Vora, secretary Iqbal Kashmiri, Dilip Singh of SECR, Vishwajeet Dey, Radhe Shukla, Suresh Patil, Sunil Samundre, Khalid Ansari, Abid Khan, Stanley Gregory, Nilesh Khobragade, Tembhurne and others were present on the occasion. SatyanKottulwar proposed a vote of thanks.

Individual prizes

Best player of the tournament: Sagar Chintala (Young Muslim), best half: Shahzad Khan (Nagpur Blues), most senior best player: Nitin Kottulwar (SECR), best goalkeeper: Abdullah Ansari (Young Muslim), best defender: Mohammad Gafoor (Young Haider), best disciplined player: Deepesh Burrewar (Rahul Club), best youngest player: Tafseer Junaidi) Rabbani Club), best upcoming player: Atharva Hadke (Unity Football Club)