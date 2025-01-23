Young Star XI thrash Seven Star

The annual tennis ball cricket tournament is jointly organised by Royal Cricket Association, Dr Sandeep Shinde’s Babuji Foundation and Hajiyani Zubeda Abdul Razzak Charitable Trust.

Batting first, Young Star XI posted 80 for 7 in eight overs with Sandesh Bhende top scoring 24 runs from nine balls. Rahul remained unbeaten with 22 from eight deliveries. For Seven Star Ram Nagar, Rohan Dhadkar took two wickets.

In reply, Seven Star were restricted at 49-9. Ashu Ashish took four wickets from two overs giving seven runs.

Nishant scored 13 for the losing side. In another match, Mankapur XI defeated CG XI by eight wickets.

Aai Jagdamba Warriors got the better of VRBCC by a huge margin of 43 runs. *Man the of Match Awarded Vikram Patel by the hand of Dr Sandeep Shinde, Asif Jhenjn wala and secretary (RPCL 9)Irfan Razzak*