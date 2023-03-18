Zainish FC, Baba Sporting enter semis

In the other match, Baba Sporting Club blanked Baba Football Club to complete the semi-final line-up.

In the first quarter-final of the day, Zainish FC beat BB Colony, Kamptee 5-3 via tie-breaker after both the teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Zainish FC took the lead through Atalique Ansari in the 24th minute but that goal was negated in the second half by Saud Akram who scored the levelled in the 41st minute.

In the tie-breaker, Faizan Ansari, Shaban Ansari, Atalique Ansari and Kaif Ansari scored for Zainish FC while for BB Colony, Mohammad Shahid and Shoeb Ansari managed to score the goals.

In the fourth quarter-final, Baba Sporting rode on Sohail’s double strike in 61st and 69th minutes to beat Baba FC 2-0.

In the senior division match, Maverick FC beat MOIL XI by a solitary goal scored by Swaroop Shukla in the 41st minute of play while Young Ansar, Nagpur thrashed Young Boys 1-0 with Ahtesham Ahmed (25th), Akish Patil (65th).

In another match, Al Aziz FC secured a narrow 1-0 win over Mecosabagh FC with Pranay Charlie scoring in the 52nd minute.