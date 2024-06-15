Zamwar completes Comrades Marathon in SA

Over 327 runners from India, comprising 30 female runners participated in the world's oldest Comrades Marathon ( Distance approx 87 kms) in Durban to Pietermaritzburg, South Africa this year.

The Comrades Marathon is run between Durban and Pietermaritzburg covering a distance of approximately 90 km. There are alternate years of "Up Run" and "Down Run" which refers to the uphill and downhill runs from the coast-inland and vice versa with intermittent cut off points on 29 km , 43 km , 56 km , 67 km & 79 kms which you have to clear to finish the race or else you will be disqualified.

Prior to running the ComradesMmarathon, Sudesh has participated in Ultra Runs in India, 100 kms Flag Run in 2020, 12 hours Stadium Run in New Delhi in 2021, 72 kms Khardungla Challenge in Ladhak in 2022, the 50 km Dead Sea Ultra Marathon in Israel in Feb 2023 which is the lowest race on earth at 427 m below sea-level.

Sudesh also holds the International Books of Record for finishing the World's highest (Khardungla Challenge) & World's Lowest (Dead Sea Ultra Marathon) Ultra Races in different countries.

He is thankful to Mitesh Rambhia and Ashish Agrawal from Nagpur Runners & Riders for constantly motivating him for his multiple ultra runs, his coach, Satish Gujaran for the meticulous training plan and physio and strength training coach Md. Soheb at Neenas' Physio to Fitness.

Mitesh Rambhia, Ashish Agrawal, Nikunj Sahu, Vijay Gupta and Ambar were prominently present during the press conference.