Zanwar emerges sole leader

In the primary boys seciton, Zanwar was followed by Aarav Vishwanath (6) and Krishna Murkute (6). In the primary girls section, Swara Gandhi and Yashika Musale were joint leader with 5.5 points each at the end of sixth round.

In the high school boys section, Sanskar Gaigore emerged sole leader with seven points. Sahejveer Singh Maras (6.5) was following him. In the girls category, Sparkle Zunzunwala jumped to top position with seven points. In Junior College boys category, Siddhant Gawai (4) remained undefeated and emerged sole leader.

Results

Primary boys (round 7): Aarav Vishwanath (6) lost to Rutam Zanwar (7), Krishna Murkute (6) bt Kaushik Fule (5), Sanskar Jambhulkar (5.5) drew with Kaivalya Patil (5.5), Manas Karnase (5) lost to Anvit Sontakke (6), Reyansh Goenka (6) bt Abhiram Pachunde (5), Advait Agarkar (6) bt Vihaan Walde (5), Arham Raza (5.5) bt Rishaan Bhartia (4.5)

Primary girls (round 6): Swara Gandhi (5.5) drew with Yashika Musale (5.5), Gargi Harkare (5) bt Naisha Bhatia (4.5), Shanaya Asawa (4) lost to Anushka Deshpande (5), Nrutya Gurve (5) bt Srujana Apte (4), Madhura Bhoyar (3.5) lost to Ananya Sabr (4.5)

High School boys (round 7): Sanskar Gaigore (7) bt Vineet Rajesh (5.5), Sparsh Kamble (5.5) lost to Sahejveer Singh Maras (6.5), Daksh Pawsari (5.5) drew with Siddharth Bang (5.5), Yuval Mohurle (6) bt Siddharth Nair (5), Mohak Bhagchandani (6) bt Herash Aswani (5), Anuraag Bagdi (6) bt Anshul Mahant (5).

High School girls (round 7): Sparkle Zunzunwala (7) bt Nabha Fulzale (5,5), Nilaya Kamdi (6) bt Anaya Sahu (5), Shreeya Gaikwad (6) bt Samika Maloo (5), Divyanshi Chandankhede (5.5) bt Nishika Gaikwad (4.5), Gauri Harkare (4.5) lost to Meher Gudadhe (5.5), Zafira Asad (5.5) bt Aakhar Mishra (4), Aishani Janbandhu (5) bt Prisha Bhoyar (4).

Junior college boys: Devansh Gandhi (2) lost to Siddhant Gawai (4), Aalok Fadnavis (2) lost to Sthaanu Pal (3), Varad Gavande (3) bt Aman Singh (2).

Junior girls (round 3): Namani Rathi (2) lost to Saniya Sheikh (3), Sayali Deshpande (2) bt Shraddha Tade (1), Madhura Gajbhiye 1) bt Tanishka Jadhav (1).