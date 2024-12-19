ZEN TVS launches TVS Raider with iGO

TVS Raider is the most awarded and tech loaded 125 cc motorcycle, that has redefined industry standards since its launch.

The newly launched TVS Raider boasts of the “boost mode”, a category first feature enabled by iGO Assist technology. To commemorate this milestone, the TVS Raider has launched the fastest 125 cc motorcycle in the segment, further exemplifying its commitment to cutting-edge technology. The variant features a stunning new Nardo Grey colour complemented by red alloys, along with an upgraded reverse LCD Connected cluster packed with over 85 connected features. This combination enhances the motorcycle’s sporty and premium appeal, ensuring exciting , safe and connected ride.