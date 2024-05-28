16-Year Old Overcomes Disability to Score 96.28% in SSC Exams

Vedant Borade, a 16-year-old student from Maratha High School, has demonstrated remarkable determination and resilience despite losing vision in his left eye. Vedant, who is partially visually challenged, made his parents proud by scoring an impressive 96.28% in his SSC board exams. Blind in his left eye since birth, Vedant was an average student until the 8th grade. However, after the pandemic, he chose to focus intensely on his studies. His hard work and dedication have paid off, resulting in outstanding board exam results. Vedant is a visionary young man with aspirations to appear for the UPSC exams. He has a keen interest in political and current affairs, staying updated by reading about the latest happenings.

Vedant’s mother, Nileema Sukdev Borade, shared how Vedant manages his study schedule independently. “He loves to read and often asks for books. Since both his father and I work and are away all day, Vedant takes care of his studies on his own. We have trained him to travel to school by himself, which is around 7 to 10 km from home.” In addition to his academic pursuits, Vedant enjoys vlogging and has his own YouTube channel. He is an inspiration to many, but he himself looks up to IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, the former commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation.

“Tukaram Mundhe is my inspiration. I admire the way he brought change in NMC and managed the administration with loyalty and strictness. I like his personality and his attitude towards doing great work,” Vedant said. Vedant scored above 95 marks in almost all subjects. He followed a strict and dedicated study schedule for the past year, confident that he would achieve above 90%. His success has not only made his parents proud but has also set an example for many physically challenged students like him.