37th State Athletics Championship from today

Nashik, Oct 3

With the permission and guidance of the Maharashtra Athletics Association, Nashik District Athletics Association has organised the 37th Junior and Youth Group Maharashtra State Athletics Championship in the city from October 4 to October 6, 2023. It includes two age groups — 18 years boys and girls as well as 20 years boys and girls.

The competition will be held on the synthetic track of Late Meenatai Thackeray Divisional Sports Complex, Panchavati, Nashik. Notably, 1800 players from different districts of the state will participate in this championship.

Players will be selected for the Maharashtra team based on their performance in the championship competition. These selected players will represent Maharashtra in the National Championship held at Coimbatore from November 7. President of the Nashik District Athletics Association Hemant Pande, Secretary Sunil Tavargiri, and all the coaches have urged the sports-loving citizens of Nashik to attend this competition and encourage the athletes.