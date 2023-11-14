8909 Anganwadi employees in district to get ex-gratia amount

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 5

Anganwadi workers, helpers, and mini Anganwadi workers who take care of children's health and nutrition, will be given an ex-gratia amount for the Diwali festival. A fund of Rs 37,33,020,00 has been made available for this purpose. The fund will be received in Nashik district and before Diwali, 4,992 Anganwadi employees will get it. Apart from that, 3,917 helpers will also be given the ex-gratia amount.

Anganwadi employees play a major role in the nutrition of children from the age of zero to six years, breastfeeding mothers, providing nutrition at home to pregnant women, guiding them, and implementing various schemes and activities of the government and Zilla Parishad. Keeping this in mind, the government is making various decisions for them. Accordingly, a total of 8,909 Anganwadi employees will be given the ex-gratia amount.

Fund made available

Under the Integrated Child Development Service Scheme, ex-gratia amount under the name of ‘Bhaubeej Bhet’ will be distributed to the Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Helpers and Mini Anganwadi Workers for the financial year 2023-24.

The government decision regarding the same has been published recently by the Women and Child Development Department. As it has been ordered to distribute the ex-gratia amount in the district as soon as possible, all the funds will be distributed in the first week of November.

The amount will be transferred from the government to the Child Welfare Department of the Zilla Parishad in the next one or two days. After that, within the current week, the amount will be deposited into the bank accounts of all Anganwadi employees.

4,500 Anganwadi workers

3,917 Helpers

492 Mini Anganwadi Workers