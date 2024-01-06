‘Act against unauthorised play schools in city’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 6

The students wings of the Nationalist Congress Party warned of a protest if the Nashik Municipal Corporation does not take action against unauthorised play schools in the city. A memorandum regarding the same was recently submitted to Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Laxmikant Satalkar.

It is mandatory to obtain permission from the Education Department for opening play schools in the city. However, the education department has been negligent. There are 150 to 200 schools in the city operating without proper authorisation, and the students in these schools are not registered in the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE) system. Consequently, there are concerns about their safety, alleged leaders of the students' wings.

According to them, unauthorised play schools are run in rented rooms and homes in the city. These schools are not registered with the Education Department. These unauthorised schools should be surveyed and action be taken against them within 15 days. Otherwise, there will be a strong protest in the hall of Education Commissioner Pune, according to the memorandum. Rameez Pathan, Sanket Gaikwad, Akash Biradar, Kartik Jadhav, Jayesh Pawar were present while submitting the memorandum.

06NCP