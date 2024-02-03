Aditi Hegde bags five medals in Khelo India

Nashik, Feb 2

Nashik's Aditi Hegde bagged two gold, two silver and one bronze medal while representing the state at the 6th National Khelo India Swimming Championships recently held at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from January 27 to January 31. Aditi has bagged five medals in total; a gold in the 100-meter butterfly, silver in the 200-meter freestyle, bronze in the 400-meter freestyle, gold again in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, and another silver in the 4x100-meter middle relay event. Earlier, Aditi had bagged four medals in the recently held National School Competition. Maharashtra's swimmers excelled in this event and the state’s team has topped the medal table for the fourth time. Aditi’s five medals are a matter of pride for Nashik.

Aditi practices every morning and evening under the guidance of retired SAI trainers Shankar Madgundi, and Vikas Bhadange at the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Rajmata Jijau Swimming Pool, Nashik Road. Aditi was supported by swimming pool manager Maya Jagtap, office-bearers of the Swimmer Foundation, municipal officials, and staff.

