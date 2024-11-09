Aditya Thackeray Nashik Rally: Promises Major Reforms, Targets Mahayuti Government

In a rally held at Pawan Nagar Stadium, Nashik, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray strongly criticized the Mahayuti government, promising sweeping reforms if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is voted into power in the upcoming assembly elections. Thackeray emphasized his commitment to developing Nashik and Maharashtra as a whole, stating, "I will not adopt Nashik. I am not big enough to adopt, but I will develop Nashik on a large scale."

Thackeray highlighted that the upcoming election would be a turning point for Maharashtra, determining whether the state moves toward prosperity or decline. He urged voters to support MVA, claiming that the alliance would lead Maharashtra into a "golden age."

Addressing various issues, Thackeray contrasted MVA’s promises with the current government’s actions. He criticized the BJP’s unfulfilled pledge from 2014 of depositing ₹15 lakh in every citizen's account, mentioning that the scheme now offers only ₹1,500, with fears of it shrinking further if the current government remains. Thackeray assured voters that under MVA’s proposed Mahalakshmi Yojana, the amount would be doubled to ₹3,000 for women, alongside free bus services for women across Maharashtra.

Thackeray also committed to the recruitment of 18,000 female police officers and the establishment of women’s police stations in every city. To support rural farmers, he promised debt relief of up to ₹3 lakh. Additionally, he pledged ₹4,000 monthly assistance to unemployed individuals and up to ₹25 lakh in cashless healthcare.

In a strong rebuke to the current administration, he accused the "Khoke government" of shifting Maharashtra’s industries to Gujarat, resulting in soaring unemployment. Thackeray concluded his speech by engaging directly with women in the audience, listening to their concerns and reiterating MVA’s vision for a prosperous Maharashtra.