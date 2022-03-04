Administrative rule over the Nashik Municipal Corporation

Nashik: The term of NMC mayor and existing corporators is coming to an end on 14th March, 2022. However, since it is not possible for a new member to come to the House after the election, the administration will be imposed on Nashik Municipal Corporation from March 15. The Urban Development Department has issued an order in this regard and appointed Commissioner Kailas Jadhav as the administrator. The order said that the administrators should take charge as soon as the term of the members expires. Meanwhile, this is the first time in the history of Nashik Municipal Corporation that an administrator has come to the power after the people's representatives came to power.

Nashik Municipal Corporation's five year election was expected to be held in the month of February. The first general assembly was convened on March 14 to elect the mayor after the 2017 elections. The law stipulates that the mayors are elected at the first general meeting after the general election and the term of the newly elected members starts from the date of the meeting. Accordingly, since the term of the existing members expires on March 14, elections were expected to be held by then. However, due to the crisis in Corona, the involvement of OBC reservation, the increase in the number of wards as per the population growth, the preparations of the Election Commission were delayed. Therefore, the State Election Commission had informed the Urban Development Department that this election could not be held within the stipulated time. Accordingly, the Urban Development Department has issued an order to appoint an administrator in the Municipal Corporation as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and especially in the provisions of Section 452A (1A) and (1B). Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has been given the responsibility as the administrator.

On the other hand, preparations are also underway for the municipal elections. For this, a total of about ten thousand employees including one and a half thousand officers and servants will be required. About 10 to 12 Deputy Collector level officers will be appointed as Returning Officers. The Commissioner has already informed the concerned department for this.

Administrative regime for the first time since 1992, Nashik Municipal Corporation was established on November 7, 1982. From then till 1992, there was administrative rule in NMC for ten years. Elections were held in 1992 and the people's representatives took over. After that, in a period of 30 years, six - five yearly elections were held and the people's representatives drove the Corporation. Since then, due to non-holding of elections within the stipulated time, administrative rule is being imposed once again.