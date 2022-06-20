Agnipath Scheme: Sec 144 imposed in Nashik & military facilities

The central government's Agneepath scheme is being strongly opposed across the country. The agitating youth have declared a Bharat bandh on Monday.Therefore, a call for a shutdown of India has also been issued. Against this backdrop, a curfew has been imposed in the area of ​​Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, a military base in Nashik city. The administration has taken this decision against the backdrop of opposition to the Agneepath scheme.

The Agneepath scheme announced by the Central Government and which will start the recruitment process from today is underway. Due to this, agitations are being carried out all over the country. There is an atmosphere of tension in many parts of the country due to agitation and stone throwing. A curfew has been imposed at a distance of 300 meters at Deolali Camp, Nashik Road, Gandhinagar, which is considered important in the country and is known for military training. A notification under section 144 has been issued in this regard.

Young people across the country are taking to the streets to protest against the Agneepath scheme. In many areas, these protests have taken a violent turn. As a precautionary measure to prevent any possible repercussions in the sensitive military base areas in Nashik, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Siddheshwar Dhumal has issued a notification in this regard. Implementation of this notification has been started from today. The police stations in Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, Gandhinagar and other areas have been informed about this and instructions have been given to deploy police security at important places.