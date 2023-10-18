Allocation of funds on priority basis

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 14

In view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, all departments have presented requirements of funds in crores of rupees for development. Chances of getting this much amount from the government is bleak. Therefore, the Commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Dr Ashok Karanjkar has instructed each department to prepare a separate list by deciding priorities in the plan.

Simhastha Kumbh Mela is being held in Nashik in 2027-28. The planning for the same should begin from now itself. With that in mind, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has appointed a Simhastha Plan Coordination Committee. This committee will be responsible for planning the Sadhugram site, the acquisition of reserve lands, the preparation for various services, and facilities for lakhs of devotees.

After the cuts made by this committee, the draft plan showed expenditure of up to Rs 8,000 crores. Since there is no possibility of getting such funds from the government, Commissioner Karanjkar directed all departments related to Simhastha to prepare a separate list of essential priority works. Accordingly, the essential priority of the works will be determined and funds will be allocated.

Quote-

Despite removing the errors, except for land acquisition, the Simhastha plan has remained up to Rs 8000 crores. Therefore, instructions have been given that every department should decide the priority of essential works and submit its separate list. This will be used in prioritising fund expenditure. This will reduce the amount from Rs 8000 crores. -Pradip Choudhari, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation

Info-

Land acquisition kept aside

After assuming office, Commissioner Karanjkar reviewed and directed the preparation of the draft plan of Simhastha, which was prepared under the chairmanship of Simhastha Coordination Officer and Additional Commissioner Pradip Choudhari. The Public Works Department had prepared a preliminary plan of Rs 2500 crores, the Sewerage Department had prepared a preliminary plan of Rs 620 crores. On the same lines, Health and Medical, Fire, Parks, Water Supply, Public Relations, and Solid Waste departments have also presented their plans in crores of rupees. The total cost of the plan has reached up to Rs 8000 crores. Notably, the issue of land acquisition has been kept aside in all these.