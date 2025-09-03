Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Electric Wires, Potholes Found on Ganpati Immersion Procession Routes in Nashik

The route for the Ganpati immersion procession on Anant Chaturdashi, Saturday, September 6, is still not prepared. During an inspection, the Nashik Municipal Commissioner found that while some potholes on the roads have been repaired, many remain unaddressed. At Main Road, Dhumal Point, and Meher Signal areas, electric wires were seen hanging dangerously.

Some road repairs were carried out after the visit, but several stretches remain in poor condition. With only a few days left for Anant Chaturdashi, both the municipal corporation and the power supply department have failed to complete basic preparations, raising concerns.

The procession starts each year from Wakdi Barav and proceeds through Chowk Mandi, Jahangir Mosque, Dadasaheb Phalke Road, Mahatma Phule Market, Badshah Corner, Vijayanand Theatre, Sant Gadge Maharaj Statue, GH Deshpande Path, Dhumal Point, Sangli Bank Signal, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Meher Signal, Old Agra Road, Ashok Stambh, Tambat Ali, Raviwar Karanja, Holkar Bridge, Malegaon Stand, Panchavati Karanja, Malviya Chowk, Kapaleshwar, Mhasoba Ground, and ulti-mately to the immersion site.

Many wires remain above ground from Wakdi Barav to Meher Signal in Old Nashik. Mandals carrying tall idols will need to lift the wires themselves. At Dhumal Point junction, dangerous wiring increases the risk of accidents.

Situation in Different Areas

Phadke Road: Drainage work ongoing, exposed iron grills remain.

Doodh Bazar: Dangerous wires spotted.

Bhadrakali: Potholes still present.

Main Road: Many handcarts and shop extensions are blocking the way.

Dhumal Point: Several dangerous wires are hanging.

Red Cross and MG Road: Electric poles and unsafe wires are visible.

Meher Signal and beyond: High-voltage wires are present.