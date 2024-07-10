Another Hit-and-Run Case in Maharashtra, Drunk Driver Mows Down Woman in Nashik; Suspect Arrested (Watch Video)

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday (9th) around 5:30 pm when a pedestrian woman was hit by a car from behind while she was returning home from a hotel after finishing her cooking job. The collision resulted in the immediate death of Archana Kishore Shinde, 31, a resident of Hanumannagar, Shivajinagar Road.

The driver of the car, Devchand Rambhau Tidme, 51, from Dhruvanagar, was arrested at his house by Gangapur Police. The medical report confirmed that Tidme was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. This incident, captured on CCTV, is a shocking reminder of the dangers of drunk driving. The footage shows the driver of the car (MH 03 BE 6634) failing to slow down even after hitting the woman. Senior Police Inspector Tripti Sonawane of Gangapur Police Station and her team rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident.

The injured woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but due to severe head injuries, she was declared dead by medical authorities. During the police investigation, an alert citizen provided the complete number plate of the accident car. This crucial information enabled the police to quickly locate and detain Devchand Tidme at his residence within half an hour.

This incident follows similar hit-and-run cases in Pune and Mumbai, highlighting the ongoing issue of drunk driving and its devastating consequences. The police are continuing their investigation to ensure justice for the victim.