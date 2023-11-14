Arrest warrant against Sanjay Raut if he fails to attend hearing on Bhuse defamation case

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Malegaon, Nov 4

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sanjay Raut has alleged that Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse has embezzled the share amount deposited in favour of the company established to save the Girna Sugar Factory. A defamation case has been filed against Raut in the Malegaon court against this. Since Raut was absent for the hearing on Saturday, November 4, a warrant has been issued ordering him to appear on December 2. An arrest warrant can be issued if Raut will not be present on the next date.

Raut had accused Bhuse of embezzling Rs 178 crore. The amount was deposited by shareholders of the company formed to save the Girna Sugar Factory. Following this, Bhuse approached the Malegaon court and filed a defamation suit against Raut. Raut was ordered to appear before the court to present his statement, but he skipped, citing the Dussehra rally of his party. Then he was ordered to appear on November 4 by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tejwant Singh Sandhu.

Info

MP Sanjay Raut’s lawyer filed an application in the court that due to the Maratha reservation movement, political leaders are prohibited from entering many places and they are facing dissatisfaction by the activists. The protest has become violent in many places. Following this MP Sanjay Raut appears in the Malegaon court, he may face the wrath of the protesters.

Info

Objection to MP Raut's application

Raut's lawyer Kale applied to the court to get the next date. But Bhuse's lawyer Sudhir Akkar objected and said that the Maratha reservation movement has been withdrawn. Moreover, there is no agitation in Malegaon. Therefore, the statements in the application given by MP Raut are not valid. Bhuse’s lawyer submitted a written application that Raut's absence application should be rejected. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court rejected Raut's absentee application by issuing a bailable warrant.