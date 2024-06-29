Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship 2024: Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha to Represent India from Nashik

Two talented athletes from Nashik, Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha, have brought honor to their city by earning spots to represent India at the upcoming Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship in China. Scheduled to occur from June 30 to July 6, 2024, this championship marks a significant opportunity for them to showcase their skills on an international stage.

The tournament will see participation from teams across Asia, including China, Japan, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei, Iran, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Bahrain, and Iraq. Maharashtra’s Pritha Vartikar, Divanshi Bhowmik, and Raina Bhuta will be joined in this prestigious competition with Sayali and Taneesha.

The selection follows their outstanding performance at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship in Sri Lanka. Here, the girls' teams from India and Sri Lanka earned their spots for the Asian Youth Championship. Sayali and Taneesha played crucial roles in helping the Indian team qualify.

Jai Modak, also from Nashik, has been selected as one of the coaches for the Indian team. This is a testament to the city's growing influence in the sport of table tennis.

Currently, Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha are ranked 13th in the world in the girls' under-19 doubles category. Additionally, Sayali Wani holds the 36th spot in the world in the girls' under-19 category and is ranked 229th in the women's singles category.