Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: MVA Stages Peaceful Protest in Nashik, Demands Resignation of State Home Minister

In a united front, leaders and supporters from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress participated in a peaceful protest organized by Mahavikas Aghadi today in Nashik. The protest took place at Shalimar this morning, following the court's denial of the Maharashtra Bandh. The demonstrators wore black masks and ribbons as symbols of dissent, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his failure to ensure women's safety in the state.

Priyanka Joshi, Yuvati Sena State Executive, strongly criticized the current government's inability to provide basic safety for women. "The Mahayuti government is busy organizing melavas for women, but they don’t know how to ensure their security in crowds. We staged this protest to call for action now. We want Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resign because he has failed to protect women. As a woman, I do not feel safe in this state, so we are protesting peacefully," she stated.

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Nayana Gangurde also voiced her frustration, pointing out the government's shortcomings. "This government is focusing on schemes like 'Ladki Bahin,' but what about women's safety? We demand the resignation of the Home Minister. Incidents like the one in Badlapur have clearly shown that the government has failed to create a safe environment for women. We are all protesting against the Badlapur incident and demanding justice for the women involved," Gangurde added.

Congress leaders also joined Mahavikas Aghadi in a peaceful protest at Shalimar in Nashik today, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over concerns about women’s safety. The protest saw the participation of key Congress figures, including MLA Shobha Bachav, Nashik Congress District President Akash Chhajed, and other party leaders and supporters.

MLA Shobha Bachav voiced strong demands during the protest, stating, "We demand strict action against the accused in the Badlapur case, and we will continue our protests if justice is not given to the victims."

The peaceful protest highlighted growing concerns about women's safety in Maharashtra and intensified calls for accountability from the state's leadership.