Be Alert! Everything you need to know about hackers

Citizens are being financially deceived by cyber hackers by fighting various scams. No company offers interest free loans, and how can anyone lend a stranger without accepting any documents? This should also be considered, say the police. No one can repay the loan unconditionally in just two hours or 24 hours, so citizens should avoid responding to such fake calls. So that there will be no financial fraud.

Take these examples of fraud In the same way,

a soldier working in an army center at Nashik Road, He needed a loan. The trooper checked the lender's information on the internet. After that , the soldier got a call on his mobile number. The man pretended to be an officer of a reputed finance company and offered the loan to the soldier. After this, Rs 1 lakh 9 thousand was collected under the name of 'processing fee'. He had lodged a complaint at the Suburban Police Station. Police had arrested two 20-year-old youths from Bihar in connection with the case. SIM cards of various companies and eight mobiles were seized from them.

A quarter of a percent interest rate

After the loan is given, in reality, a quarter of the amount is taken from the borrower by the companies through interest rate. This requires citizens to verify all aspects of borrowing from finance companies.

But what about recovery? When repaying a loan from a private lending institution or company, if a few installments are outstanding, there is a way to go to any level. Therefore, citizens should be alert while taking loans.