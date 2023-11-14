Bharosa Cell helps couples leave aside differences

Nashik, Oct 20

Bharosa Cell of the Nashik police has helped save several marriages in the city through timely counselling. Around 102 couples ended their differences and started living cordially.

Misunderstandings and arguments arising due to excessive use of mobile phones leading to suspicion among couples have led to separation of husbands and wives many a times. Often the disputes reach the family court directly; with some getting resolved through mediation, and some ending in divorce. However, now Bharosa Cell also counsels couples.

In a family where there are daily fights, conversations between siblings or husband-wife take the form of ugly arguments. Family disputes often have no concrete cause. Only misunderstandings or suspicions that lead to disputes. Family discord unknowingly affects the children of the house. Therefore, it is beneficial for the family if the differences between husband and wife are resolved through mediation in time, said counsellors.

Info:

102 couples end their differences

Some family dispute cases come up for hearing before the Family Court and some before the Lok Adalat. Even in Lok Adalat, reconciliation can be obtained. In all, 102 cases of family disputes were settled in the national Lok Adalat held in the district on September 9. This saved couples from separation and helped re-strengthen the bond between their families.

Around 50 percent of the cases in these courts are due to over-use of mobile phones, informed counsellors.

Quote:

A fight between husband and wife does not need to go to the extreme. It must be resolved at home itself. But often it doesn't happen, as both need to keep their egos aside. Excessive use of mobile is dangerous for both. If both give time to each other and understand each other's feelings, the time of police and court will not be wasted.

-Dr Mrinal Bhardwaj, Psychiatrist