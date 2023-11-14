Bills of public works worth Rs 850 crore pending in district

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Kalwan, Nov 10

Due to lack of funds, the bills for the development works done by the state government are not being paid on time. Following this, government contractors doing development works like roads, bridges, building construction and others in the district are in a financial crisis.

It was assured that funds would be available for government development works as per demand. However, due to non-availability of funds, the contractors have not received the bills for the past three years. Notably, bills worth Rs 850 crore are pending with the state government. However, public representatives in the district have maintained their silence on this issue.

The works have been completed by the contractors under Articles 5054 (03), 5054(04), and 3054 (Special Repairs) of the state government. Now, these contractors are under the debts of local banks, credit societies, and private lenders taken for labour, cement, steel, gravel, and other things. All the elements that depend on the contractors are also in trouble. If this situation continues, there will be a huge increase in unemployment among unorganised workers who depend on contractors.