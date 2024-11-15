BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) Clash in Nashik Over Alleged Money Distribution During Election Rally

A significant fight erupted during a public rally in Nashik on Friday between workers of the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) over allegations of money distribution during the campaign for the upcoming November 20 election. Officials reported that both groups approached them for conflict resolution. The fracas began around 5 PM at Hanuman Chowk when former BJP corporator Mukesh Shahane and his supporters confronted a group they accused of distributing money while handing out voter slips. Shahane alleged that the group attacked one of his friends with a sharp weapon and brandished a gun.

Shortly after, supporters of Sudhakar Badgujar, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from the Nashik West seat, arrived and clashed with the BJP workers. The BJP candidate for the seat is sitting MLA Seema Hiray. Officials stated that both groups later went to the Ambad police station, where Commissioner Sandeep Karnik arrived to help defuse the situation.

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader and former state minister Pankaja Munde also visited the police station to discuss the incident with officials. "Such an incident in Nashik, especially when a woman is contesting, is highly condemnable. I have asked the police to register an attempt to murder case. It is unacceptable for those who have been externed to interfere in this matter. One of our workers was attacked," Munde stated. She rejected allegations that such incidents reflect a failure of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government. "The model code of conduct is in place for the assembly polls. Blaming the home minister is unjustified," she asserted.

Badgujar also called for an inquiry into the clash, highlighting the escalating tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) regarding the allegations of money distribution.