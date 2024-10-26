BJP Second List: Devyani Pharande to Contest From Nashik Central for Third Term

The BJP has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, revealing Devyani Pharande as the candidate for Nashik Central Constituency. Pharande, the current BJP MLA, will contest for a third term, putting an end to speculations regarding the Mahayuti alliance candidate for Nashik Central.

The Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi alliances continue to face disagreements over certain seats across the state, but the BJP has made strides, releasing the names of 121 candidates so far. Pharande, who has served two terms as MLA, is set to face a strong opponent from the UBT: former Nashik Mayor and ex-MLA Vasant Gite.

The rivalry between Pharande and Gite has been marked by past confrontations. During the Lok Sabha elections, they clashed when Pharande accused the UBT of attempting to buy votes in Old Nashik. This led to a tense verbal exchange, followed by the demolition of Gite’s contact office at Mumbai Naka by the NMC, citing encroachment. Many speculated that Pharande played a role in this action.

With Pharande and Gite now officially facing off, Nashik Central is set for an intense electoral battle that will draw significant attention from both alliances.