Chandwad-Mumbai Agra Highway Accident: Police Van Crash Leaves Several Injured

A police van accident occurred on the Chandwad-Mumbai Agra highway in Nashik district, leaving several Nashik rural police personnel injured. The police vehicle, traveling from Nashik to Malegaon, crashed at Rahud Ghat near Chandwad.

The injured officers were immediately taken to the Upazila Hospital in Chandwad. Driver Purushottam More suffered serious head and leg injuries, while other officers, including Nilesh Londhe, Jaywant Chaudhary, Kumar Jadhav, Kiran Aher, Chetan Tungar, Nilesh Khandale, Sheetal Gaikwad, Kishore Bodke, Nanaji Marwande, Shantaram Gadhe, and Nilesh Ahire, sustained minor injuries.

Chandwad Police Inspector Kailas Wagh quickly arrived at the scene, along with support from Soma Toll staff, to assist the injured personnel. The accident has raised concerns as it is reported that the officers involved are part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s security team.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine whether the road conditions or other factors contributed to the incident.