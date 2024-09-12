CISCE National Swimming Championship 2024: Nashik swimmers Ovi Sahane and Aatmja Sahane Shine in Bengaluru

Two talented young swimmers from Nashik, Ovi Sahane and Aatmja Sahane, have brought pride to the city with their outstanding performances at the CISCE National Swimming Championship held in Bengaluru from August 25 to August 28, 2024. The sisters, who have a history of excelling in the sport, once again proved their prowess at the national level.

Ovi Sahane, a Grade 9 student of Ashoka Universal School, secured a silver medal in the 50m Breaststroke and a bronze medal in the 200m Breaststroke in the Under-17 category. Her consistent performance has earned her a place in the SGFI Nationals for the 50m Breaststroke event, marking her as a strong contender in the national swimming community.

Meanwhile, her sister, Aatmja Sahane, a Grade 10 student from the same school, achieved remarkable success by winning a gold medal in the 200m Freestyle, along with three bronze medals in the 100m Freestyle, 4x100m Medley Relay, and 4x100m Freestyle Relay in the Under-19 category. Aatmja has also qualified for the SGFI Nationals in both the 200m Freestyle and the 4x100m Freestyle Relay events, showcasing her dedication and skill in competitive swimming.

The Sahane sisters’ achievements are a testament to their hard work, discipline, and passion for the sport. They have consistently demonstrated excellence in swimming, bringing numerous accolades to Nashik over the years.

Their success at the CISCE National Championship reflects not only their commitment to swimming but also highlights Nashik's emerging talent in the sport. The city eagerly awaits their continued achievements at the SGFI Nationals, confident that these young swimmers will make waves on a larger stage.