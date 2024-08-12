Citilinc-Nashik City Bus Service Likely to Face Disruptions For Jarange's Peace Rally on August 13

The Nashik Mahanagar Transport Corporation Ltd., known as Citilinc, has issued a notice to passengers regarding potential disruptions in bus services on Tuesday, August 13. The disruptions are expected due to a major peace rally taking place in the city, organized as part of the ongoing Maratha reservation movement led by Manoj Jarange-Patil.Citilinc operates 250 buses on various routes across Nashik city, and many of these routes overlap with the path of the peace rally. The rally, which marks the conclusion of a statewide movement, will cover approximately 7 kilometers, starting from Tapovan and passing through key areas including Adgaonaka, Nimani, Panchavati Karanja, Red Cross Signal, Meher Signal, and CBS.

In anticipation of the large crowds and to ensure public safety, the police administration has announced the closure of the entire rally route to traffic from 8 AM on Tuesday. This closure is expected to impact Citilinc bus services significantly, as many of the affected roads are crucial to the city’s public transportation network. Citilinc has advised passengers to expect delays and potential route changes as buses navigate around the closed roads. The transport corporation emphasized that all buses will be operating according to the instructions of the police administration and urged passengers to cooperate during this period.

Travelers are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and to allow extra time for travel on August 13. Citilinc has expressed its commitment to minimizing inconvenience but acknowledged that some disruptions are unavoidable due to the scale of the rally. The peace rally, which is a significant event for the Maratha community, is expected to draw large crowds, further complicating traffic management in the city. Citilinc has assured passengers that normal bus services will resume as soon as possible after the event.

Passengers can stay updated on bus services and any changes by following Citilinc’s official communication channels.