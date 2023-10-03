CITU supports strike by Transport Association

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 30

The Transport Association has demanded that 28 check posts in the country should be closed. The association has warned of a Chakka Jam on October 2. Meanwhile, chief coordinator of Maharashtra Workers' union Joint Action Committee, Dr DL Karad has informed that all labour unions have supported the strike.

According to the association, while the union government has implemented Goods and Service Tax (GST) across the country, border check posts have not been closed in more than 17 states of the country. Notably, 28 out of 34 check posts in Maharashtra are still functioning.

Transporters complain that they are being robbed at those check posts. No facilities are provided to transporters and drivers; for their health or comfort. Despite the bad condition of the road and big potholes under the toll plaza jurisdiction, the toll is charged consistently.

By combining all these issues, the Transport Association has warned of Chakka Jam agitation on October 2. The strike is supported by all labour unions including CITU. The association has demanded that the union and state governments should take note of the strike as well as the demands, and close 28 check posts in the state. The road under the toll plaza should be repaired. According to the memorandum sent to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, it has been demanded that facilities should be made available for the health and comfort of the drivers, and the obstruction and looting at check posts should be stopped.