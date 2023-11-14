City, rural police get 21 new vehicles

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 21

City and rural police received 21 new vehicles six months ago. This has helped avoid inconvenience to the police while chasing criminals, at the same time, citizens’ distress calls are getting quicker response.

There are 13 Police Stations under the Nashik City Police Commissionerate and 40 Police Stations under the office of Superintendent of Police (Rural). The scope of these police stations is large, and the police have to be vigilant day and night to maintain law and order. Criminal incidents have increased in the city, while the crime in the rural areas is comparatively less. The range of rural police is large and in tribal talukas, police have to reach villages and hamlets. Because of this, it is imperative that police vehicles are in good condition. Both the city and rural police forces were in intense need of new vehicles. Vehicles have been made available to police from the funds received from the District Planning Committee. This has reduced the number of calls to Dial 112 and the response time. Police are reaching the spot quicker and chasing the criminals has also become easier.

Info

The issue of vehicles faced by the Nashik Rural Police has now been resolved. In the area of 40 police stations under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Superintendent of Police (Rural), police had to maintain law and order with the help of old vehicles. Due to this, they often faced troubles while chasing the criminals or reaching the crime scene. New vehicles have made it easier.

Info

Response time decreased

Be it the limits of the city police commissioner's office or reaching the hamlets or settlement in the village, the police vehicle reaches the spot within a short time after receiving a call to Dial 112. Getting good quality new vehicles has helped reduce the response time of both urban and rural police forces.

Info

Newly recruited drivers

The rural police force has received five new drivers in the new January recruitment process. Due to this, the vacancies of drivers have been filled.

Photo on R s 19 Police Jeep