Civic body checks 2,23,946 records for Kunbi certificates

Nashik, Nov 10

A drive to find records of Kunbi certificates has been undertaken in the state. In this background, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started to search for the documents of Kunbi Maratha, and Maratha Kunbi from the pre-independence period. The work started on Tuesday, November 7, and on November 10, the Education Department of the NMC checked 2,23,946 records and found 3244 Kunbi records. Moreover, 45 records of Maratha Kunbis and 17 records of Kunbi Marathas have been found. These records are from 1897 to 1929. A total of 1578 pages have been scanned so far. Meanwhile, all the teachers and employees of the birth and death registration department of the NMC have started working for this. As the records are in Modi script, the Municipal Corporation has started verification of documents by experts.

The NMC Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar, and Education Officer BT Patil held a meeting and gave instructions to find the Kunbi certificate. After Manoj Jarange-Patil called off his hunger strike, after the assurance of the state government, the state government has taken a campaign to find the Kunbi certificate on a war footing.

The campaign has been undertaken to trace the Maratha Kunbis and the Kunbi Maratha castes, especially between 1897 and 1967. Dr Karanjkar has directed that caste records be searched with the help of the education and health department and until this campaign is completed, the employees of the birth and death registration department along with the teachers of the municipal corporation should continue their work without taking any leave.

Info

Records found as…

Date-Checked Records- Number of Kunbi records

November 7- 37335-224

November 8- 1,18,454- 461

November 9- 49,680- 1353

November 10- 18,477- 1186

Total- 2,23,946- 3224