Contaminated water supply in industrial estate

Nashik, Nov 9

The supply of chemically contaminated water in the J sector of Ambad Industrial Estate is posing a threat to the lives of the workers in the various manufacturing plants here. There is displeasure among entrepreneurs toward the administration of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for its lackadaisical approach.

A large part of Ambad Industrial Estate is reserved for engineering industries. Therefore, it is necessary to have engineering and related companies in this place. However, the entrepreneurs here have expressed the possibility of the lives of workers being threatened due to the chemically mixed water that is being supplied. Despite informing the MIDC administration about this, no action, or even inquiry has been taken place. The entrepreneurs are wondering by whose support are the chemical companies flouting the rules so blatantly.

Photo 09 Water