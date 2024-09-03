Coriander Prices Rise to Rs 450 Per Bundle, Vegetable Rates Soar at APMC Market in Nashik

Prices of green vegetables, such as coriander and fenugreek, have hit record highs at Nashik's Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) due to continuous heavy rain in rural areas, which has disrupted supply. On Monday evening, the price of coriander reached ₹45,000 for 100 bundles, or ₹450 per bundle—the highest rate ever recorded in Nashik district.

This price surge has proven to be a boon for farmers enjoying their highest-ever earnings for coriander and fenugreek. However, the high prices have left many citizens unhappy, as these vegetables are essential in daily cooking.

The prices of other vegetables in the market have also been fluctuating. Ginger, for instance, has remained costly for several days, selling at ₹80 to ₹100 per kilogram in the wholesale market. Meanwhile, other vegetables like eggplant, capsicum, and okra are also seeing variable rates, making it harder for the common man to manage daily expenses.

The current price range for vegetables in the market is:

- Eggplant: ₹30 to ₹80 per kg

- Capsicum: ₹31 to ₹68 per kg

- Bitter Guard: ₹16 to ₹28 per kg

- Dodka: ₹33 to ₹54 per kg

- Gilke: ₹25 to ₹41 per kg

- Okra: ₹16 to ₹33 per kg

- Beans: ₹20 to ₹50 per kg

- Flat Beans: ₹23 to ₹50 per kg

- French Beans : ₹16 to ₹40 per kg

- Green chilies: ₹30 to ₹60 per kg

While farmers celebrate their gains, consumers hope for stabilization in vegetable prices in the coming days.