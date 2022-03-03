Corona death zero!

NASHIK: The number of new cases in the district has increased by 17 on Wednesday (Dec. 2) and 21 patients have been released from corona. Meanwhile, the death toll in the district has remained at 8,896 as no casualties were reported during the day.

After about a month and a half in the district, the Corona victim has gone to zero again. Meanwhile, the number of corona patients in the district has come down to 303 and the number of pending reports is 628. The corona positivity rate also declined sharply to 0.56 per cent. The corona release rate is 98.07 percent.