Criminal Re-Arrested After Hosting Lavish Procession to Celebrate Release

Harshad Patankar, a criminal previously imprisoned under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, has been taken back into custody after organizing a grand procession to celebrate his release from jail. Patankar, who was released at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, led a procession from Bodhale Nagar to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar via Sadhuvasvani Road and Sharanpur Road. The procession, conducted in a vehicle with the license plate MH 15 GX 8721, was documented in a video that went viral on social media, prompting immediate action from the Nashik police.

Police Unit 1 responded swiftly, arresting Patankar and five others involved in the procession: Gopal Nagorkar, Shaun Michel, Robinson Battise, Vaibhav Khandare, Vikas Nepali, and Vedant Chalat. Two of those arrested were previously listed as Tadipar criminals, individuals banned from entering the city. Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik stated that public displays of power and celebrations by criminals will not be tolerated. He emphasized that the police will monitor individuals involved in such activities and take action to prevent public disturbances.