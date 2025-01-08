Cyber Fraud in Nashik: Fake TRAI and Police Officials Cheat CA of ₹13.5 Lakh

A shocking incident of cyber fraud has surfaced in Nashik, where a chartered accountant (CA) was tricked into paying ₹13.5 lakh to scammers who pretended to be officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) department and the Mumbai Police. The scammers falsely accused the victim of being involved in a money laundering case and coerced him into transferring the money under the pretext of avoiding arrest.

According to the complaint filed at the Cyber Police Station, the CA received a video call from an unknown number while at home. The caller, posing as a representative from the TRAI department of the Mumbai Police, claimed that the victim was implicated in the Naresh Goyal money laundering case.

The scammer further stated that a warrant had been issued against the CA, and a team was allegedly near his residence to arrest him. To avoid immediate action, the victim was instructed to deposit ₹13.5 lakh into a “government bank account.”

Fearing arrest, the CA followed the instructions and transferred the amount online. The incident came to light only after the victim discussed the matter with his family, who realized it was a scam and advised him to approach the police.

The Cyber Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and verify the authenticity of such calls to avoid falling prey to cybercriminals.

This incident highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud and the need for increased awareness to prevent such scams.