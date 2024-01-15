Cyber police register 59 cases of fraud last year

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 14

Last year, cybercriminals defrauded Nashikites of around Rs 6,62,99,000 in 59 cases, using different tricks. Most of the victims are highly educated. The city cyber police station informed that educated people who have studied up to graduation and post-graduation level have been cheated of lakhs of rupees online.

During the Covid crisis, usage of the internet increased. Cybercriminals have taken advantage of that. Accordingly, in the year 2023, cyber criminals in other states have withdrawn lakhs of rupees from online bank accounts using different baits like part-time jobs, investments in cryptocurrency, lottery, fraud calls, and double profit in investment.

Nashik City Cyber Police Station registered 59 cases of fraud in 12 months last year. Citizens have been cheated to the tune of Rs 6,62,99,000. The Cyber Police has taken cognisance of all these cases and registered them. Police have speeded up the investigation. Sources have also said that some complainants have not yet reached the police. Gangs that cheat citizens are from the other states and police cannot reach them. These criminals have opened fake bank accounts and are duping others.

Types of fraud, number of cases, and amount

Job Lure- 28- Rs 3,94,85,152

Crypto Currency Investments - 3 - Rs 70,73,455

Fraud over phone- 7- Rs 61,52,724

Fraud in the pretext of KYC- 2- Rs 26,35,459

Use of lost mobiles- 2- Rs 21,69,000

Any Desk App- 2- Rs 18,66,000

Lure of investment- 3- Rs 16,07,427

Lure of lottery prize- 3- Rs 14,01,256

Sextortion- 1- Rs 12,48,000

Advertisement- 1- Rs 8,09,555

Matrimony- 1- Rs 6,10,000

OLX- 1- Rs 6,05,000

MSEDCL- 1- Rs 2,13,499

Prepaid task trap

People are lured into part-time jobs on social media. A financial return is offered on completion of the task. Initially, cybercriminals gain trust by depositing Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 in the bank account of citizens for liking and reviewing videos on YouTube. Citizens are then forced to invest money by asking them to complete a prepaid task. Citizens are shown a virtual salary on an online screen against the tasks of booking flight tickets, doing cryptocurrency transactions, converting money into foreign currency, and others. Seeing the inflated figure of returns, citizens become victims out of greed.

As the reward for the work done in a few moments can be seen on the mobile screen, many people out of greed have deposited lakhs of rupees themselves into the account of online cybercriminals. However since their refund is only in virtual mode, the original amount is not deposited in the complainant's account, on the contrary, the existing amount is also being withdrawn. Finally, after noticing the withdrawal, they realise that they have been cheated. Then they approach the cyber police and complain. However, by then it is too late.

Tips to take care…

- Check with cyber police or relevant agencies before transacting online.

- Do not interact with strangers on social media

- Do not give an Aadhaar Card and PAN Card to anyone.

According to the registered crimes, most of the citizens who have been cheated are highly educated. Cyber police said that people from the IT sector have been defrauded most. It has also been revealed that the money obtained in the fraud is being converted into foreign currency and sent abroad.