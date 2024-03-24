Defence Ministry invites objections for merger of Cantonment Boards

Appeal to lodge objections within two months to Commanding in Chief

Deolali Camp, Mar 7

The Ministry of Defence has started the process of merging the cantonment boards across the country with the local governing bodies, and the process of merging the Deolali Cantonment Board with the Nashik Municipal Corporation has started. The objections of the residents of the cantonment board limits have been invited by the Ministry of Defence. In this regard, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, March 5 published a Gazette.

All the civil areas within the cantonment limits are included in this gazette. Objections have been called on a total of 6983.44 acres of private land, cantonment land, centre’s common land, agricultural land, lands on lease, and vacant land. If objections are to be raised in this regard within the next eight weeks, they have to be submitted to the Commanding in Chief, South Command, Pune. Through him, these objections will be sent to the senior office of the Defence Department.

There are 300 permanent and more than 500 contract workers in the Cantonment Board administration. Notably, 17 employees are yet to be appointed on a compassionate basis. Deolali Cantonment Board is the only board in the state that is adjacent to the limit of Municipal Corporation on one side, Bhagur Municipal Council on the other, and Sansari as well as Belatgavan Gram Panchayats on the third. Other cantonment boards in the state are located in the central part of the city and in some places at great distances from the municipal limits. A new Development Plan will have to be made while including the area under the Cantonment Board in Nashik Municipal Corporation. Earlier there were yellow and green zones in Cantonment Board limits. More than 14000 properties are paying the taxes. Even if the municipal corporation includes the cantonment area, both the governing bodies will have to work together for some time.

During the expansion of the municipal corporation limits, there was a discussion that Belatgavhan and Sansari gram panchayats, adjacent to the limits of the cantonment board would be included in the municipal corporation’s limits. Both the gram panchayats have already written to the Divisional Commissioners demanding their inclusion in the municipal corporation.