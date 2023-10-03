Devotees throng Trimbakeshwar on long weekend

Lokmat News Network

Trimbakeshwar, OCT 2

Ganesh Visarjan, Eid-e-Milad holiday followed by a long weekend, which included Gandhi Jayanti, was seen as an opportunity by many devotees to visit Trimbakeshwar temple. Hence, the city was bustling with people for the last five days. Thus, the temple administration temporarily suspended the VIP darshan at the temple.

The month of Bhadrapada is considered as the month of Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to paying homage to one's ancestors. During this month, many devotees visit Trimbakeshwar for rituals related to ancestral worship, such as Narayan Nagbali, Tripindi Shradh, and Kala Sarpa Shanti. The VIP darshan was closed after an hour in the morning. The north door of the Trimbakeshwar temple was barricaded. It was difficult to even walk to Kushavarta Tirtha on the main road, devotees said.