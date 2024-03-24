Devotees to get enhanced accommodation facility at Trimbakeshwar

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Trimbakeshwar, Feb 7

The Principal District and Session Judge Shrichand Jagmalani inaugurated the Shivprasad building of Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan.

The Shivprasad building was built 20 years ago. However, during Covid, the building was provided for an isolation ward. Apart from this, it was necessary to make new improvements. The entire building was revived by providing new facilities like residential rooms, air-conditioned rooms, and a dining hall for the pilgrims.

The building has been constructed for the accommodation of the devotees coming from other cities and has been made available for their service. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of the trustee and ex-officio president of the shrine Nitin Jeevane.

The chief of the city council Dr Shriya Devachke, Trustees Kailas Ghule, Purushottam Kadalag, Swapnil Shelar, Satyapriya Shukla, Rupali Bhutada, Manoj Thete, Ex-Trustee Prashant Gaidhani, Santosh Kadam, Bhushan Adsare, Pankaj Bhutada and others were present.

Info

Facilities are as follows:

25 double updated bedrooms at low prices

Two Non-AC bedrooms

Two VIP suites

Seven single-bed hall

Nine single-bed hall

Total 29 rooms

Photo Shivprasad