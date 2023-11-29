District-level committee to monitor vacant beds in charitable hospitals

Nashik, Nov 17

There are 16 charitable hospitals in the district. It is mandatory to provide 10 percent beds for the weaker sections at a concessional rate by these charitable hospitals. However, it has come to notice that the needy are not always getting beds in time. Hence, a district level committee has been constituted in the state to monitor this situation.

It has come to light that despite the formation of the monitoring committee at the end of October, the needy are not getting beds. Some beds in private hospitals in the city are also reserved for poor and weak sections under the government scheme.

Social workers informed that it is important for hospitals to comply with government regulations. For this, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the District Collector. Hospitals also do not keep track of how many beds remain vacant every month. The committee will also look into this.

Info:

In addition to the Collector, the monitoring committee will consist of two members of the legislative assembly, and the district surgeon. A member from the medical field of the district, the charity commissioner, a social worker, and a health officer are also included in the committee.

Info:

12 hospitals in the city

There are 12 charitable hospitals in Nashik city and only four in rural areas. These four charitable hospitals include Rotary Hospital in Malegaon, Karuna Hospital in Manmad, Chordia Hospital in Chandwad and one in Dhamangaon (Igatpuri). It has been claimed that the benefit of the scheme is being given there.

In two out of 12 charity hospitals in Nashik city, it has come to notice that the patients are not taking advantage of this scheme.

Quote:

An order has been issued to reserve beds in charitable hospitals of the district for benefit under the 10 percent bed scheme. Except for two hospitals in the city, the situation in other hospitals is satisfactory. A review is done every month. As the benefit of Mahatma Phule Arogya Yojana is also available to the needy, the number of patients in charitable hospitals may decrease to some extent.

- Kishore Talokar, Inspector, Charitable Hospitals