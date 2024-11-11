Maharashtra Election 2024: 470 Complaints of Model Code Violations Registered in Nashik, cVIGIL Usage Remains Low

In the lead-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, 470 complaints of model code of conduct violations have been registered in Nashik district’s 15 constituencies. Despite the Election Commission’s cVIGIL, designed for convenient reporting of violations, only 32 complaints have been received through it, highlighting a gap in app usage among citizens.

The district administration has resolved 97 complaints, with two currently under process and 24 remaining open on their online portal. Collector Jalaj Sharma noted that citizens have mainly relied on the district’s portal, where violations can be reported anonymously, rather than the cVIGIL, which allows complaints to be backed by photo and video evidence.

To ensure compliance with the model code of conduct, the administration has deployed mobile monitoring teams, stationary survey teams, and video surveillance units across all constituencies. These teams actively investigate reports of illicit activities, such as offering cash or goods as election inducements, which are strictly prohibited.

The cVIGIL, launched by the Election Commission, enables voters to upload photos and videos of suspected code violations. However, its low usage — only 32 complaints recorded — has raised concerns among election observers. Collector Sharma stressed the importance of using this tool to ensure a transparent election process and encouraged citizens to utilize the app more effectively for timely reporting.