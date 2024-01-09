Electric vehicles to be allotted to BDOs soon

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 8

The Zilla Parishad recently wrote off its 22 old vehicles. The money earned by selling these vehicles, along with other funds, will be used to purchase six new electric vehicles that will be allotted to Block Development Officers (BDOs). Therefore, the old vehicles will be replaced by new electric vehicles soon.

Government vehicles are allotted to officials of the Zilla Parishad. According to the policy of the General Administration Department of the state, all top ranking officials of the ZP are allotted vehicles worth Rs 8 lakh. As per rules, vehicles should be written off after being used for 10 years or have travelled a distance of 2.5 lakh kilometres. However, as funds are not available to purchase new vehicles, old vehicles are still in use even after completion of 10 years.

There are 16 old vehicles with the Zilla Parishad. As the administration has a fund of Rs 48 lakh, and old vehicles have been written off, new vehicles will soon be purchased for Block Development Officers. A total of 22 vehicles will be written off in the coming days. After writing off these vehicles, funds will be requested from the District Planning Committee in the next financial year to purchase more new vehicles.

ZP CEO Ashima Mittal looks into the matter

The lifespan of vehicles of 15 Block Development Officers has ended. However, in the absence of new vehicles, these officials continue to use old vehicles. After Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal took note of this during a taluka visit, she directed all development officers to submit proposals for new vehicles.

The state and union governments have taken a strategic decision to reduce pollution by opting for the purchase of electric vehicles for all future government acquisitions. Consequently, it has been communicated through the General Administration Department that the Zilla Parishad will be procuring new electric vehicles.

RTO to auction old vehicles

Earlier, the old vehicles of the Zilla Parishad were auctioned by the General Administration Department. However, as per the changed policy, the Regional Transport Office has been given the authority to auction the written off government vehicles. Accordingly, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of General Administration Department Ravindra Pardeshi informed that the vehicles written off by Zilla Parishad will be sold through auction by RTO office.

